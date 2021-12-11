Unity only remedy for Islamic Ummah's pains: Ghalibaf

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has reiterated Iran's call for unity among the Islamic nations, saying that "Unity only remedy for Islamic Ummah's pains."

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the comments during the 16th Parliamentary Union of OIC members held in Istanbul Turkey on Friday afternoon.

"The situation in Afghanistan is dire after 20 years of the destructive presence of foreign forces," the Iranian official said in his address to the meeting.

"Parliaments, as representatives of the people, have a key role to play in the integration of Muslim nations," according to Ghalibaf.

Ghalibaf, Erdogan stress expansion of bilateral relations

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has held a meeting with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Turkey on Friday to discuss bolstering bilateral relations.

"I hope that the Vienna talks on the implementation of the nuclear agreement will be concluded fairly," the president of Turkey said in the meeting with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Istanbul on Friday.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan further urged the international organizations to help Iran in dealing with the influxes of Afghan refugees.

Iran most powerful country in region: senior cleric

The temporary Friday Prayer leader of Tehran Hojatoleslam Kazem Sedighi has said that Iran has grown very powerful militarily that no country dares to attack it.

Speaking during this week's Friday Prayers' sermon in Tehran an hour ago, Hojatoleslam Kazem Sedighi described Iran as the most powerful country in the region that no country dares to attack.

"According to the Holy Quran, as much as we have talent and power, ‌we must have had a superior hand over the enemies. The United States, Israel and the hypocrites felt our power ... sought to harm us, and as a result, our country achieved an outstanding military industry to counter them," Sedighi said.

FM calls on West to take practical steps to reach quick deal

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that has reiterated Iran's seriousness in the Vienna talks and stressed that a quick agreement is possible if the West presents good and constructive ideas.

"We are all in Vienna to negotiate to reach a good agreement," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a post on his Instagram page after a new round of Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 was held on Thursday afternoon.

Relations with neighbors top priority for Iran: Ghalibaf

In a meeting with a group of CEOs of large Turkish economic holdings and investors in Istanbul, the speaker of the Iranian parliament said that relations with neighbors are a priority for the Iranian government and parliament.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who arrived in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Wednesday evening to participate in the meeting of the 16th Parliamentary Union of OIC members, held a meeting with a group of CEOs of large Turkish economic holdings and investors in Istanbul on Thursday evening.

ZZ/