Biden rejects US deploying of ground forces to Ukraine

Following Washington's tensions with Moscow over Kyiv, US President Joe Biden once again claimed that Russia may invade Ukraine.

Biden on Saturday claimed that he told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia would pay "a terrible price" and face devastating economic consequences if it moves against Ukraine.

Biden told reporters the possibility of sending US ground combat troops to Ukraine in the event of a Russian attack was "never on the table," although the United States and NATO would be required to send in more forces to eastern flank NATO countries to beef up their defenses, Reuters reported.

Biden, who spoke with Putin on the telephone for two hours last week, said he had made clear to the Russian leader that Russia's standing in the world would change "markedly" in the event of an incursion into Ukraine.

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven richest democracies on Saturday sent a similar message to Moscow after a meeting in Liverpool, urging Moscow to return to the negotiating table.

G7 finance ministers are meeting virtually on Monday to review economic concerns, including inflation, but will also touch on potential sanctions against Russia if it moves against Ukraine, officials said.

Ukraine has accused Russia of massing tens of thousands of troops in preparation for a possible large-scale military attack.

Russia denies planning any attack, states it needs security guarantees for its own protection, saying that Ukraine and the United States of destabilizing behavior.

RHM/FNA14000921000026/PR