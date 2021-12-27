US VP threatens Russia with unprecedented sanctions

The United States and its Western allies continue to threaten Russia over the Ukraine issue and make accusations against this country. This time the Kamala Harris the Vice President of the United States commented on these issues speaking in an interview with CBS news.

"Well, we are having direct conversations with Russia. The president, as you know, met recently virtually with Putin, and we are very clear that- that Russia should not invade the sovereignty of Ukraine, that we must stand up and we are standing up for its territorial integrity", Harris claimed, referring to the 100,000 Russian troops on the border with Ukraine.

"We are working with our allies in that regard, and we've been very clear that we are prepared to issue sanctions like you've not seen before," she claimed.

She made the remarks in response to a question over the possibility of witnessing a war in Europe in the next few weeks.

Asked if this means sanctioning Vladimir Putin directly, Harris added, "I'm not going to talk about specific sanctions, but we are making that clear to him, and we are in direct conversations."

US Vice president claimed, "I'll repeat that the type of sanctions that we're talking about are sanctions that we've not done before."

The US move to threaten Russia comes as Russian officials have repeatedly stated that their country has no intention of attacking Ukraine.

Moscow officials have also warned that Ukraine's membership in NATO is Russia's red line and that it would have dire consequences for European security.

RHM/PR/FNA14001006000231