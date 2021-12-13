Consequences of escalating Ukraine tensions unpredictable

"NATO's plans to constantly approach our borders with its military infrastructure and various types of weapons, including the most modern and high-precision, long-range ones, are undoubtedly an alarming factor and an element of destabilization of the situation not only on the European continent but also on a broader scale in the Euro-Atlantic", Ryabkov said, according to Sputnik news agency.

He emphasized that the closer NATO comes to Russia's borders, the higher the risk of destabilization and the emergence of a new crisis that would be comparable to the Cuban Missile Crisis.

The official's remarks come as the US has repeatedly accused Russia of intending to invade neighbouring Ukraine with a 175,000-strong troop presence, claims that have been wholly rejected by Russian authorities.

In a recent call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, the Russian chief underscored that forces deployed on Russian territory by no means pose a threat to anyone - especially Ukraine.

KI/PR