Dec 13, 2021, 7:15 PM

Russia deputy FM:

Consequences of escalating Ukraine tensions unpredictable

TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (MNA) – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has warned against activities of the US and NATO close to Russia's borders, saying that the consequences of such an escalation would be unpredictable.

"NATO's plans to constantly approach our borders with its military infrastructure and various types of weapons, including the most modern and high-precision, long-range ones, are undoubtedly an alarming factor and an element of destabilization of the situation not only on the European continent but also on a broader scale in the Euro-Atlantic", Ryabkov said, according to Sputnik news agency. 

He emphasized that the closer NATO comes to Russia's borders, the higher the risk of destabilization and the emergence of a new crisis that would be comparable to the Cuban Missile Crisis.

The official's remarks come as the US has repeatedly accused Russia of intending to invade neighbouring Ukraine with a 175,000-strong troop presence, claims that have been wholly rejected by Russian authorities.

In a recent call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, the Russian chief underscored that forces deployed on Russian territory by no means pose a threat to anyone - especially Ukraine.

KI/PR

News Code 181744
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181744/

