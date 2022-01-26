Ukraine 'flooded' with US, NATO weapons, advisers

According to Russian representatives in the UN, "cultivating Russophobia among its citizens and like-minded states, talking about the accumulation of Russian troops as almost the root cause of all problems, [the US] forgets to clarify that the talk is about Russian forces on Russian territory", Sputnik reported.

This is in contrast to the American and NATO weaponry and countless advisers that have flooded Ukraine and some other states close to the Russian borders. There is also no explanation for what the American navy, increasing tension in the Black Sea region, is doing near the Russian coast," it continued.

In the meantime, US President Joe Biden confirmed earlier in the day that there is no intention to deploy American or NATO forces to Ukraine.

Russian diplomats also added that Moscow regrets that Washington considers drawing dividing lines and containing other countries in the UN to be one of its achievements in the organization in 2021.

"It is regrettable that American colleagues - in line with a sad tradition - openly call drawing dividing lines, organizing duplicative and non-inclusive events outside the UN, 'containing' other states throughout the UN system one of their main achievements in 2021," the mission said.

The document was published in response to a press release from the US Permanent Mission to the UN dated January 20, in which American officials presented so-called facts about the alleged restoration of American leadership in the UN in the first year of Joe Biden's presidency.

Tensions between Russia and NATO have increased recently, as Kyiv and a number of the alliance’s members have expressed concerns about the alleged “concentration" of Russian troops near its borders with Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is moving troops within its own territory and at its own discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone.

Amid speculation of possible provocations, Moscow has repeatedly rejected any allegations of its planned aggression and warned that arming Kyiv could encourage it to use force against the breakaway Russian-speaking area of Donbas.

