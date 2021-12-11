"Iran has not backed down from its position in Vienna talks"

The Sudi newspaper, Asharq Al-Awsat reported on Saturday that the negotiating parties to the JCPOA have entered into deep talks on the proposals made by Iran in Vienna.

Iran has not backed down from its position and not presented a new draft other than what it presented last week, the source acknowledged, adding that there are still many differences. In the coming days, it will become clear whether it is possible to resolve them or not.

The Iranian delegation agreed to continue the negotiations on the basis of the content of the draft, which had been agreed until June 20, the source also claimed.

This is while a source close to negotiating team told Press TV on Saturday that Vienna talks are based on proposal drafts presented by Iran during the 7th round of negotiations.

After a five-month hiatus, envoys from Iran and the P4+1 group of countries — Britain, France, Russia, and China plus Germany — began on November 29 the seventh round of talks in Vienna to resurrect the JCPOA.

At the talks, the first under President Ebrahim Raeisi, the Iranian delegation presented two detailed draft texts; One on the removal of US sanctions and the other on Iran’s return to its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA.

