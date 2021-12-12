  1. World
US logistics convoy targeted in Al Diwaniyah of Iraq

TEHRAN, Dec. 12 (MNA) – According to Iraqi media, a convoy carrying logistics equipment for the US military was targeted in Al Diwaniyah of Iraq.

Iraqi sources on Sunday morning reported that a logistics convoy of the US army was targeted in Iraq’s Al Diwaniyah.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The report comes as Iraqi sources reported an attack on US convoys on the Syrian-Iraqi border in recent days.

Over the past few weeks, a large number of military convoys belonging to the American troops have entered Iraq through cooperation with Iraqi companies through various border crossings.

Meanwhile, in recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

