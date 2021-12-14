East Azarbaijan exports to Syria hits $6m in 8 months

Gholamali Rasti, Head of East Azarbaijan Industry, Mine and Trade Organization, said on Tuesday that during the first 8 months of the Iranian calendar year 1400 (March 21 to Nov 21, 2021) this province exported about $121,000,000 worth of goods to Syria.

He also stressed the need to enhance the trade relations between Syria and East Azarbaijan province.

“Investing in Syria as well as exports of the province’s products to the country provides an appropriate market for artisans and manufacturers in the province,” Rasti noted, adding that exported goods were majorly in the fields of manufacturing, agriculture, food, mining and mineral industries.

Head of East Azarbaijan Industry, Mine and Trade Organization considered the joint meeting of economic activists, traders and businessmen of Syria and East Azarbaijan as an opportunity to identify the industrial, mining and commercial potentials of East Azarbaijan province.

Rasti also stressed the need for the presence of Iranian commercial attaché in Syria to support businesspeople and economic activists in that country.

