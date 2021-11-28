East Azarbaijan non-oil exports hits $887.8m in 7 months

Gholamali Rasti said various groups of products including petrochemicals and petroleum base, carpets and handicrafts, agriculture and food industry, mining and mineral industries are major Iran’s exporting groups of products.

He also named Turkey, Iraq, Armenia, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, UAE, Turkmenistan, Russia, India and China as the major destinations for Iran’s exports.

Rasti put East Azarbaijan’s exports rank in the first seven months of the Iranian current year 1400 (March 21, 2021 – Oct. 22, 2021) among Iranian provinces as 6 with an amount of $887.8 million, adding that East Azarbaijan aims to reach $1.837 billion worth of exports until the end of the current Iranian fiscal year (March 21, 2022).

JB/5362532