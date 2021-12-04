Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 4

Aftab:
Vienna talks to be continued next week
Ebtekar:
Amir-Abdollahian, Borrell hail positive atmosphere prevailing Vienna talks
Ghaani advises US to get out of areas adjacent to Iran soon
Leader: Nations to get nowhere without diligence, patience
Etemad:
Vienna talks to be continued after 7 days
Bagheri: Iran submits its proposal in framework of removal of sanctions, nuclear issues
Etela'at:
Leader: No nation to get anywhere without diligence, struggling in way of God
Iran:
EU's Mora: envoys to return to Vienna next Wednesday or Thursday
Iran made two serious proposals, Europe asked for investigation
Jomhuriy-e Eslami:
UN calls for complete withdrawal of Zionist regime from occupied Golan
UN report on execution of 1,000 Shias by ISIL in Mosul prison
Kayhan:
Iran's oil industry to be revived without nuclear deal
Zionist officers injured in Palestinian Retaliation

