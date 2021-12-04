  1. Iran
Dec 4, 2021, 8:11 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 4

TEHRAN, Dec. 04 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, December 4.

Aftab:

Vienna talks to be continued next week

Ebtekar:

Amir-Abdollahian, Borrell hail positive atmosphere prevailing Vienna talks

Ghaani advises US to get out of areas adjacent to Iran soon

Leader: Nations to get nowhere without diligence, patience

Etemad:

Vienna talks  to be continued after 7 days

Bagheri: Iran submits its proposal in framework of removal of sanctions, nuclear issues

Etela'at:

Leader: No nation to get anywhere without diligence, struggling in way of God

Iran:

EU's Mora: envoys to return to Vienna next Wednesday or Thursday

Iran made two serious proposals, Europe asked for investigation

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

UN calls for complete withdrawal of Zionist regime from occupied Golan

UN report on execution of 1,000 Shias by ISIL in Mosul prison

Kayhan:

Iran's oil industry to be revived without nuclear deal

Zionist officers injured in Palestinian Retaliation

