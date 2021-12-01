Iran nuclear talks for sanctions removal to end this weekend

US government officials claimed on Wednesday that seventh round of nuclear talks on the removal of US sanctions imposed against Iran will end on Thursday or Friday, a Zionist media reported.

According to the report, US officials added that the exact timing of this issue depends on progress of the negotiations.

This is while that seventh round of nuclear talks between representatives of Iran and P4 + 1 began on November 29.

Iran has stressed that the goal of these talks is to remove all US sanctions imposed against Iran.

MA/5365660