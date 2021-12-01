  1. Politics
Dec 1, 2021, 11:30 PM

US officials claim;

Iran nuclear talks for sanctions removal to end this weekend

Iran nuclear talks for sanctions removal to end this weekend

TEHRAN, Dec. 01 (MNA) – US government officials on Wednesday claimed that ongoing nuclear talks in Austrian capital Vienna, aimed at removal of US anti-Iran sanctions, would end on Thursday or Friday.

US government officials claimed on Wednesday that seventh round of nuclear talks on the removal of US sanctions imposed against Iran will end on Thursday or Friday, a Zionist media reported.

According to the report, US officials added that the exact timing of this issue depends on progress of the negotiations.

This is while that seventh round of nuclear talks between representatives of Iran and P4 + 1 began on November 29.

Iran has stressed that the goal of these talks is to remove all US sanctions imposed against Iran.

MA/5365660

News Code 181322
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181322/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News