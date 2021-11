Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on November 30

Arman-e Melli:

Trilateral swap gas deal biggest, profitable deal

Ebtekar:

Azeri president: Iran, Azerbaijan relation friendly, brotherly

Iran FM: Good agreement possible, accessible

Etela'at:

Negotiations between Iran, P4+1 in Vienna

Iran:

New chapter in energy diplomacy

Javan:

Diplomats talk of successful Monday Vienna talks

Donya-e Eghtesad:

Optimistic atmosphere in Vienna talks

Kayhan:

Iran warns as Vienna talks resume; This window will not remain open forever

Largest US embassy to be built in Lebanon

