Iran dismisses alleged IRGC base in Yemen's Sanaa

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh dismissed reports that a Saudi-led coalition's attack on Yemen and the alleged targeting of an alleged secret base belonging to Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) experts in Sanaa as baseless.

Khatibzadeh also ruled out any military ties between the Islamic Republic and Iran.

"Such baseless allegations are made in order to deflect the nations of the region and the world's public attention from the crimes of the aggressing countries," the Iranian spokesman added.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has never had a military presence in Yemen to be targeted by the aggressors.

"Such baseless allegations will not change the reality of Yemen and the wrongness of the military strategy of the aggressors," he further concluded.

KI/spox