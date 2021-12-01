Saudi fighter jets attack Yemen Sanaa Intl. Airport six times

The series of hostile and aggressive attacks by Saudi-affiliated fighter jets still continues on various parts of Yemen, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, Saudi fighter jets bombed Sanaa International Airport several times in recent days.

Yemeni media reported that Sanaa International Airport was heavily bombed by Saudi fighter jets at least six times in the past 24 hours.

Following the widespread advances of Yemeni forces in the city of Ma'rib, Saudis fighter jets have intensified their attacks on the Yemeni capital since the beginning of this week.

MA/5364900