Yemen army shoots down Saudi spy drone

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Wednesday that Yemeni forces have shot down a Saudi drone in northwestern Yemen.

CH4 drone belonging to Saudi-led coalition was overthrown by Yemeni forces, said, adding that the Yemeni missile used to shoot down the Saudi drone has not been unveiled yet.

The drone was conducting an aggressive operation on Al `Amisha' region between Saada and Amran province in northwestern Yemen, according to the official.

This is while the Yemen army has overthrown several Saudi drones in different parts of Yemen during the past weeks.

The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Meanwhile, Yemen is home to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with at least 7 million people on the brink of famine and hundreds of thousands suffering from cholera.

MP/FNA14000910000202