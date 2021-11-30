Yemeni forces advance in south of Ma’rib province

The Yemeni local media reported on Tuesday that the Yemeni army continues to advance in the south of Ma'rib province, forcing elements affiliated with fugitive Yemeni president Mansur Hadi to escape from the area.

The Yemeni Resistance forces have recently made new advances in the province, Yemeni Al Masirah TV reported.

According to the report, Yemeni forces managed to make a significant advance in southern areas in Ma'rib in "Roza Jahm".

Thus, Yemeni forces advanced in the area of "Roza Jahm" and mountain ranges around the area of "Wadi Zana" in the south of Ma'rib. Following this advance, elements affiliated with the ousted government had to retreat.

Informed sources said that the Yemeni army and popular committees managed to reach 5 km to Ma'rib city after the new advances.

