Dec 4, 2021, 8:44 AM

Saudi fighter jets bomb Yemeni military academy in Sanaa

TEHRAN, Dec. 04 (MNA) – Saudi-led coalition fighter jets bombed a Yemeni military academy in the city of Sanaa early Saturday morning.

The series of hostile and aggressive actions of the Saudi-led coalition against the people of Yemen continues, al-Masirah reported.

According to the latest reports, Saudi coalition fighter jets twice bombed areas near Sanaa International Airport on Saturday morning.

They also bombed the Yemeni military academy in Sanaa early Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, at least 16 people, including children, were killed in Saudi-led strikes in Yemen’s southwestern province of Ta'izz as Saudi Arabia keeps bombing the southern neighbor in defiance of international calls to end its bloody war.

The deadly aggression occurred on Friday evening when Saudi-led warplanes targeted a gathering of civilians in Muqbana district of the province, Yemen’s al-Masirah television network reported.

Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
