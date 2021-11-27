  1. Politics
Saudi artillery attack leaves 5 Yemenis killed, injured

TEHRAN, Nov. 27 (MNA) – Four Yemeni civilians were injured and another was martyred after Saudi Arabia's military conducted a new round on artillery attacks on Yemen.

Saudi Arabia's aggression against the Yemeni people continued on Saturday after Saudi forces artillery targeted areas in Sa'dah, Yemeni Al-Masirah reported.

Arab media reported that in the recent artillery attack by the Saudi military, four Yemeni civilians got injured and one was martyred.

The report also said the wounded people are in critical condition.

This is while Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, Head of Yemeni Supreme Revolutionary Committee and a member of Yemen Political Council had previously talked of a ceasefire in the country.

Al-Houthi has said that the Saana government supports an inclusive ceasefire in Yemen. 

He also declared that Yemen demands the lifting of blockade on the Yemeni nation as soon as possible.

Moreover, Ansarallah spokesman, Muhammed Abdul-Salam has already accused the United States of hypocrisy. He said that Washingon calls for peace in Yemen but that is a lie.

