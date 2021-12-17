  1. Politics
Foiling sanctions ‘a principle for Iran’: Senior cleric says

TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – Turning to the removal of illegal sanctions imposed against Iran, Tehran's Provisional Friday Prayers Leader said that neutralization of sanctions relying upon domestic capabilities is presently the main issue for country.

Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali-Akbari Tehran’s interim Friday prayers leader reiterated that foiling cruel and oppressive sanctions imposed against Iran, relying upon high domestic capabilities and potentials, is the main issue for the country that must be taken into serious consideration.

The threatening positions of some officials of Western countries regarding JCPOA are similar to a joke and officials of these countries must know that they cannot do a damn thing in this respect, he said, adding, “Today, the main issue for the country is the neutralization of oppressive and illegal sanctions based on high capabilities and potentials existing in the country.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the senior cleric pointed to the West’s double standard behavior in nuclear talks and stated that other JCPOA parties want to distract the concentration of Iranian delegation in nuclear talks and have resorted to the distortion of realities.”

Despite breach of promise to live up to their commitments within the framework of JCPOA, they (Western countries involved in nuclear talks including UK, France and Germany) must welcome Iran’s presence at the negotiating table, Tehran’s Friday prayers leader underlined.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
