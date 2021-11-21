4 killed, 18 injured in shootings in Chicago: Report

In one incident, two teen boys, 15 and 16, were shot while standing on a sidewalk in the Fernwood neighborhood, police said. The incident happened in the 10000 block of South Parnell around 5 p.m. Friday night. Both teens were struck in the left leg. The two were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition, CBS TV Network reported.

According to the report, five of the victims of these shootings were under 18 years old.

At least four people have died from gun violence in the city as of Saturday night.

In the first gun violence homicide of the weekend, a man was shot and killed and another was wounded in West Englewood. Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, a 35-year-old man was found inside a residence on the 7100 block of South Seeley with a gunshot wound to the hip. A 45-year-old man was also found in a parked vehicle outside with gunshot wounds to the chest and head, according to authorities.

The 35-year-old victim was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Christ Hospital and was initially listed in good condition. The 45-year-old victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

In another deadly incident, a 22-year-old man was shot in the head Saturday afternoon in North Lawndale, according to authorities. Around 1:42 p.m., the victim was standing on the corner in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt when an unknown person walked up and shot him in the head. The victim was transported in to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police also said a 47-year-old man was shot in a drive-by around 2 p.m. as he stood on a sidewalk in the 900 block of West 19th. He suffered a gunshot wound to the lower right abdomen. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and was pronounced dead.

