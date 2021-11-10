  1. Politics
Syrian air defense systems shot down six Israeli missiles

TEHRAN, Nov. 10 (MNA) – Syrian air defense systems shot down six out of eight missiles launched by Israeli warplanes during the November 8 air raid, said deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria.

Six F-15s of the Israeli Air Force breached the Syrian border on Monday, fired eight guided missiles at rear facilities of the Syrian army in the province of Homs, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Tuesday, SPUTNIK reported. 

"Six F-15 tactical fighters of the Israeli Air Force, having breached the state border of the Syrian Arab Republic from the side of Northern Lebanon, struck with eight guided missiles at logistics support facilities of the Syrian government forces in the province of Homs," Kulit said at a briefing.

According to the Syrian Armed Forces, two soldiers were injured in the strikes that were launched in the Syrian provinces of Tartus and Homs on Monday.

Syria’s SANA news agency reported on November 8 that planes of the Israeli air force struck several targets in central and coastal regions of Syria. According to the agency, the Syrian Arab Republic’s air defense forces "repelled the enemy’s missiles, shooting down most of them.".

