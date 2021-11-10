Five people killed, injured after shooting in S Dakota

One person was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. The condition of the two other victims is unknown, according to the DPS, which provided information on behalf of the Bon Homme County Sheriff, Dakota News reported.

A man was taken into custody without incident by the county sheriff and local police.

The name of the man who was arrested has not been released, the report added.

An investigation has been launched and charges against the shooter as well as the identity of the person and the victims will be announced later.

The freedom to carry firearms in the United States is a major cause of such incidents in United States, with numerous reports of gunfire and killings in various US states making headlines on a daily basis.

This is while that the powerful lobby of gun manufacturers in the United States will not allow this law to be changed.

MA/PR