Five killed, injured in shooting at Al-Aqsa mosque (+VIDEO)

Palestinian news agency “Shahab” on Sunday reported the shooting at Bab al-Silsilah, one of the entrances to Al-Aqsa Mosque in the old part of Quds.

Three Zionists were wounded in the shooting, two of whom are in critical condition.

Following the shooting, Israeli troops were on high alert.

Some Zionist media outlets also reported that physical condition one of the wounded is really critical and there is no hope for being alive.

The police of Zionist regime have killed perpetrator of this shooting.

The Zionist media claimed that the operation was carried out by two young Palestinians one of whom was martyred and the other escaped.

Police published pictures of an improvised firearm and a knife from the scene.

In a reaction to the incident, Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanousaid, "Our people’s resistance will continue to be legitimate by all means and tools against the Zionist occupier until our desired goals are achieved and the occupation is expelled from our holy sites and all of our lands."

Sunday’s incident was the second of its kind in Al-Quds historic Old City in recent days, but shootings are relatively rare. On Wednesday, a Palestinian teen was fatally shot after stabbing two Israeli border police.

MA/FNA14000830000231