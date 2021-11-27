  1. World
Mass shooting leaves 3 dead, 4 injured in US Nashville

TEHRAN, Nov. 27 (MNA) – Three people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a building in Nashville, US State of Tennessee on Saturday.

Three men were gunned down and four others were injured during a shooting at an apartment Friday night, police in Nashville, Tennessee said, NBC News reported.

The injured suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds, the Nashville Police Department said in a tweet, adding that its Homicide Unit was investigating what led to the shooting, the report added. 

There were no signs of forced entry at the apartment and investigators recovered two guns after responding to the incident which unfolded at around 9:45 pm local time.

The shooting was one of several to take place on Black Friday.

So far, no one has been arrested in relation to this incident and investigations are ongoing.

A 10-year-old was wounded by a ricocheting bullet during a shooting at a mall in Durham, North Carolina, police in city said Friday.

The incident took place in the city of Durham at the same time as Black Friday. So far, a suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting that took place in the South Point shopping center.

