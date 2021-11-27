Shooting at North Carolina mall leaves three people injured

A shooting at a shopping center in North Carolina left three people injured, CBS News reported.

Durham police found themselves called to the second frenzied evacuation of the city’s major mall in just over one month when three people were shot and three others were wounded as they tried to flee danger on Black Friday.

The shooting Friday – that was on the busy shopping day after Thanksgiving – came after a shooting last month caused the evacuation of The Streets of Southpoint Mall in late October.

But, the Friday afternoon incident left six people injured, including a 10-year-old child who was among those shot, after two groups got into an argument and shots were fired. The two groups knew one another, but it is unclear as of Friday night whether the child was a part of either group.

Additionally, records show 2021 is already the deadliest year in Durham with 43 homicides in the city.

Investigation on the cause of incident is underway.

MA/PR