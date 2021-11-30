Top Iranian negotiator optimistic at end of Mon. Vienna talks

The opening session of the talks on the removal of sanctions against Iran was held in Vienna on Monday chaired by Ali Bagheri, Chairman of the Iranian delegation, and Enrique Mora, EU representative.

Explaining the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the head of the Iranian delegation Mr. Bagheri Kani stressed the need to remove all inhumane and oppressive US sanctions against the Iranian people and stressed the need to make the removal of sanctions a top priority in the talks, a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry said at the end of the Monday talks.

Diplomats talk of successful Monday Vienna talks

Russian representative at the Vienna talks Mikhail Ulyanov said after Monday's first round of the new talks that the negotiations started quite successfully.

"The meeting of the Joint Commission on #JCPOA is over. The participants agreed on further immediate steps during the seventh round of negotiations which started quite successfully," Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said in a post on his Twitter account after the end of the new talks between Iran and the remaining participants to the JCPOA known on the removal of sanctions against Iran in the Austrian capital on Monday, November 29.

Amir-Abdollahian:

Deal 'possible' if other parties demonstrate political will

Stating that Iran will not accept requests beyond the JCPOA, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that the deal is possible if other parties demonstrate political will in practice.

On the eve of a new round of talks between Iran and the P4+1 group in Vienna on the removal of illegal sanctions imposed on Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a note said, "What is clear in the forthcoming negotiations is that Iran will not accept requests beyond the JCPOA. The Islamic Republic of Iran will not enter into any discussion whatsoever about issues beyond the nuclear deal."

"Deal is possible if other parties demonstrate political will in practice," he added.

Iran-UAE FMs discuss various political, consular issues

– Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone conversation with his UAE counterpart to discuss bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries in political and consular fields.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates held a phone call on Monday to discuss various issues, including bilateral political and consular issues.

Referring to the emphasis of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the development of relations on various issues with neighbours, including the United Arab Emirates, the Iranian Foreign Minister stressed the need for continuous consultation between the two countries.

Amir-Abdollahian meets Russian Deputy FM for bilateral talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Russian Federation for Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov in Tehran on Mon. to discuss bilateral ties.

During the meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister pointed to the recent summit of leaders of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) held in Ashgabat, capital of Turkmenistan, and expressed his satisfaction with the trend of cooperation at the regional level.

Qatar urges Persian Gulf states for engagement with Tehran

Qatar's former Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al-Thani has said that it is better to engage with Iran because Tehran seeks peace in the Persian Gulf region.

The former Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al-Thani made the remarks in a recent interview with Rusian Today Arabic Language.

Tehran governor calls for stricter measures as Omicron looms

Mohsen Mansouri, Tehran provincial governor called for stricter measures to prevent the arrival of cases of the newly identified coronavirus variant Omicron into the country through international flights.

"Undoubtedly, the arrival of Omicron virus occurs due to the arrival of foreign travelers in the country," Tehran provincial governor Mohsen Mansouri said on Monday in the meeting of Tehran's Taskforce for Fighting Coronavirus.

The Tehran governor said that both the daily death doll and infections rate are declining in the country, stressing that with stricter measures, the country could reach the zero-case target.

MP:

Reaching any agreement depends on securing Iranians interests

Referring to the 7th round of Vienna talks on the removal of sanctions, MP Moghtadaei stressed that reaching an agreement depends on the realization of the interests of the Iranian people.

The Western countries must accept the fact that reaching an agreement depends on the realization of the interests of the Iranian people, said Vice-Chairman of Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

Securing the interests of the Iranian nation is on the agenda of the Iranian negotiation team in the nuclear talks, Abbas Moghtadaei said.

Iranian Taremi's goal among candidates for FIFA Puskás Award

The goal scored by the professional Iranian football player Mehdi Taremi for his team Porto FC versus Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League has been selected to have the chance to win the FIFA Puskás Award 2021.

Mehdi Taremi's stunning bicycle kick for Porto against Chelsea was voted 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Tournament.

Negotiations between Iran, P4+1 in Vienna kick off

The Vienna talks on the removal of sanctions against Iran have started in the Austrian capital on Monday.

The talks between Tehran and the remaining participants to the Iranian nuclear deal known as the JCPOA with the aim of the removal of the illegitimate sanctions against Tehran has started in Vienna's Coburg Hotel.

The Iranian negotiating team is led by Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy foreign minister for political affairs.

Russian representative at the talks Mikhail Ulyanov said in a tweet on Monday that Moscow is cautiously optimistic ahead of the negotiations.

South Korea hopes for progress in Vienna talks

On the advent of the resumption of the 7th round of Vienna talks between representatives of Iran and the P4+1 group on the removal of sanctions, the South Korean government also expressed hope for progress in these talks.

South Korea on Monday welcomed the resumption of Vienna negotiations and expressed hope for "substantive progress," amid the ongoing diplomatic rows over Teheran's assets frozen here under US sanctions.

Amir-Abdollahian:

Iran, Azerbaijan relations go beyond mere neighborly ties

Iranian Foreign Minister described Sunday meeting with his Azeri counterpart in Turkmenistan's capital of Ashgabat as positive and friendly.

In a post on his Instagram account on Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has described his yesterday's meeting with Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Ashgabat as positive and friendly.

"On the sidelines of the ECO Summit, I had a positive and friendly meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan in Ashgabat. Preparations had been made for the good meeting between the two countries in recent weeks. The dimensions of the agreement are diverse and in line with the interests of the two countries and the two nations," the top Iranian diplomat added.

Terrorist team dismantled in SW Iran

Islamic Republic of Iran Law Enforcement Forces (NAJA) announced in a statement that a terrorist team was dismantled in Khuzestan, the southwestern province of Iran.

NAJA in a statement issued on Monday said that the members of a terrorist team attacked a patrol vehicle at a police station in Shadegan City in July.

Iran, Syria emphasize boosting sports coop. of armed forces

The head of the physical training of the Syrian army and head of the physical training organization of the Iran Armed forces called for the promotion of sports cooperation between the armed forces of Iran and Syria.

Brigadier General Haitham, the head of the physical training of the Syrian army, who has traveled to Iran on Sunday, met with Brigadier General Jamshid Fouladi, head of the physical training organization of the Iran Armed forces.

