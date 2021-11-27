Khatibzadeh reacts to US, E3 moves ahead of Vienna talks

In a late Thursday tweet, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman criticized the anti-Iran moves taken by the US and European Troika ahead of the new round of Vienna talks.

Comparing the approach and actions of the US, European Troika, and Iran ahead of the new round of Vienna talks, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in a tweet wrote, "Ahead of #ViennaTalks,US/E3:Issue bogus statements, Add sanctions, Conjure distorted narratives, Keep mum on Israel's threats."

"Iran: Forms high-level nego team, Calls for quick good deal & full implementation of JCPOA/2231, Holds regional consultations", the Iranian senior diplomat added.

Tehran voice assistance for successful holding of ECO summit

In a phone call with his Turkmen counterpart, the Iranian Foreign Minister announced Iran's readiness to assist Turkmenistan in the successful holding of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit in Ashgabat.

Speaking in a telephone conversation, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Rashid Muradov the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Turkmenistan exchanged views on bilateral relations and the holding of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit in Ashgabat.

Iranian, Malaysian FMs call for boosting bilateral relations

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah discussed the recent regional and international developments, calling for boosting the bilateral relations.

Conveying the greetings of President Raeisi to the King of Malaysia, Amir-Abdollahian congratulated Malaysia on its membership in the Human Rights Council and expressed hope that the country would promote human rights and tackle double standards on human rights.

Saying that Asian countries are a priority in the foreign policy of the new Iranian government, he expressed Iran's readiness to expand relations with Malaysia in all areas, including tourism, agriculture, technology, energy, science, and academia.

Lifting illegal, unilateral sanctions focus of Vienna talks

The focus of Iran and the P4+1 in the upcoming nuclear talks is the lifting of illegal and unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran after Trump's withdrawal from the JCPOA, said FM spokesman Khatibzadeh.

The 13th government has repeatedly and clearly expressed the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards nuclear talks, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, referring to the upcoming round of nuclear talks in Vienna.

The position of the Islamic Republic of Iran is clear, decisive, and logical, the Iranian senior diplomat added.

All US sanctions must be fully lifted in an effective and verifiable manner, Khatibzadeh stressed.

West must adopt constructive approach in Vienna talks

The Iranian negotiators will attend the Vienna talks in good faith, the Iranian top diplomat told EU's Borell, adding that the Western side must adopt a new and constructive approach in these talks.

In a telephone conversation, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell spoke about the upcoming round of nuclear talks in Vienna.

If the other parties are ready to return to full commitments and lift sanctions, a good and even immediate agreement can be reached in Vienna talks, Amir-Abdollahian said.

Iran expresses sympathy with Russia on mine explosion

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed sympathy with the families of the victims of the Siberian coal mine explosion.

Expressing deep sorrow and regret over the death of tens of Russian nationals in the Siberian coal mine explosion, Khatibzadeh extended his sympathy to the government and people of the country, as well as the families of the victims.

Karaj nuclear facility not subject to safeguards rules

Saying that advanced centrifuges are produced in Karaj nuclear site, Spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) added that according to article 4 of the NPT, these activities are the right of Iran.

The world powers have politicized part of Iran's peaceful nuclear industry, but Iran is pursuing a peaceful nuclear industry and has fulfilled all its obligations under Safeguards agreements, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said in the IRIB TV program.

Criticizing IAEA's inappropriate behaviors towards Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi added that International organizations are under the influence of the world powers.

