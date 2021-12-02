Tuesday's meeting of working group on removal of sanctions

The working group on the removal of sanctions held a meeting on Tuesday, a day after the Monday talks after Iran logically insisted on its demand for putting the removal of the sanctions atop the agenda of the talks.

After the logical insistence of the Iranian diplomatic delegation to put the issue of the removal of the sanctions atop the agenda of the Vienna talks, the working group formed exclusively to deal with the removal of US sanctions against Iran held a meeting at the expert level on Tuesday.

Iranian FM, Zimbabwean deputy FM hold talks in Tehran

Visiting Deputy Foreign Minister and International Trade of Zimbabwe David Musabayana met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Wed. to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

The visiting deputy minister of foreign affairs and international trade at the government of Zimbabwe David Musabayana met with the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Wed. to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

Iran dismisses alleged IRGC base in Yemen's Sanaa

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh dismissed reports on targeting a secret IRGC base in the Yemeni capital as unfounded while ruling out any military ties between Iran and Yemen.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh dismissed reports that a Saudi-led coalition's attack on Yemen and the alleged targeting of an alleged secret base belonging to Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) experts in Sanaa as baseless.

Iran military clashes with armed men on Afghan border

Local sources on the border between Iran and Afghanistan said that there have been clashes between the Iranian border guards and unknown armed men in an area bordering Nimruz province of Afghanistan.

According to the local people in the areas located between Iran and Afghanistan, clashes have recently taken place between Iranian border guards and the unknown armed men in Sikhsar region in Iran's Sistan and Balochistan Province on the border with Nimruz province of Afghanistan.

EU parties want to wrap up new Vienna talks quickly: source

A source has told Iranian media that the European parties seek an immediate end to the newly started round of Vienna talks while Iran wants the continuation of the talks as long as necessary.

A source told the Iranian Tasnim News Agency that European parties in Vienna talks have called for an immediate end to the newly started round of Vienna talks.

Another source close to the Iranian negotiating team told Tasnim that "the Iranian team prefers to continue the talks as long as they are necessary."

Iran not to sacrifice national rights for fake deadlines

Iran has entered the 7th round of talks in Vienna with clear demands and proposals and is ready to engage as long as needed, but will not sacrifice the nation’s rights for the sake of deadlines, senior Iranian diplomat said.

“The Islamic Republic has come to Vienna with full seriousness and is negotiating with transparent demands and proposals,” the source told Press TV on the condition of anonymity on Wednesday.

Iranian, Syrian FMs discuss boosting joint investment coop.

The Syrian and Iranian ministries of economy, foreign trade, and industry discussed boosting economic cooperation as well as joint investment opportunities, available potentials between Iran and Syria.

“Syrian-Iranian Foundation Investment Forum” was held at Dama Rose Hotel in Damascus on Tuesday in the presence of representatives of the industrial and commercial sectors in Syria and Iran, the ministries of economy, foreign trade, and industry, in cooperation with the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine, and Trade, SANA reported.

Bagheri Kani consults with Mora in Vienna

Top Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani consulted with Enrique Mora, EU representative at the Vienna talks two days after the Monday meeting between Iran and P4+1 in Coburg hotel in Vienna.

In continuation of intensive diplomatic consultations by the Iranian negotiating team in the Austrian capital, the top Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani held a meeting with Enrique Mora, the EU representative at the Vienna talks.

Iran top negotiator meets Austrian FM

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the Iranian team in Vienna talks, Ali Bagheri Kani on Wednesday met and held talks with the Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart.

The Iranian top negotiator who traveled to the Austrian capital of Vienna to attend the 7th round of JCPOA talks on removing the imposed sanctions on Iran held a meeting with the country's Foreign Minister on Wednesday to discuss bilateral issues, international relations, as well as the Vienna talks.

Macron to visit Saudi Arabia to discuss Iran, Yemen

A source in the French presidency announced that French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Saudi Arabia to discuss Iran, Iraq and Yemen.

French President will travel to Riyadh in the upcoming days, a source in the French presidency said, adding that the purpose of his visit is to hold talks on the latest developments in the region, Iran's nuclear program and the situation in Iraq and Yemen.

Noting that Saudi Arabia plays the first role in western Asia, the French source said that the meeting will strengthen the cooperation between the two countries.

Tehran announces readiness to host 10th World Tourism Conf.

Mayor of Tehran announced Tehran Municipality’s readiness to host the 10th World Tourism Conference.

In a letter to the Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Zurab Pololikashvili, Alireza Zakani announced that Tehran Municipality is ready to host the 10th World Tourism Conference.

During the meeting held a meeting on Tuesday with UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili in Spain’s capital of Madrid, which is hosting the 24th session of the agency’s General Assembly, Iranian Ambassador to Madrid Hassan Qashqavi submitted Zakani’s letter to the UNWTO chief.

Iran, Syria sign 4 cooperation documents: official

During the visit of the Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin to Syria, four cooperation documents were signed between the two countries, said an official at the ministry.

The Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin in his visit to Syria met and held talks on the industrial cooperation between the two countries with the Syrian minister of economy and foreign trades, said the Deputy of the Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Alireza Peyman-Pak on Wednesday.

Iran's balanced stance debunked West Vienna talks narrative

Despite Western propaganda campaign in the run-up to Monday’s Vienna talks, Iran adopted a carefully crafted position during the talks amid muted hopes for a good, swift agreement.

Diplomats from Iran the P4+1 group of countries -China, Russia, France, and the UK plus Germany – gathered at the Palais Coburg hotel in Vienna amid global fanfare. It marked the resumption of the talks after a break of more than five months.

Ali Bagheri Kani, the deputy foreign minister of Iran, and Enrique Mora, EU deputy foreign policy chief, jointly chaired Monday’s plenary session.

US Blinken discusses JCPOA with E3 FMs

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Iran's nuclear program with his French, British and German counterparts in Riga, the capital of Latvia.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his French, British and German counterparts in Riga, the capital of Latvia to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine, and Iran's nuclear program.

According to the Spokesperson for the United States Department of State, Blinken and his counterparts discussed concerns about the difficulty of JCPOA revival as the seventh round of Vienna talks starts.

MA//