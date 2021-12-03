Iran reacts to Israeli calls for cessation of Vienna talks

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Kahtibzadeh has reacted to the call for the cessation of Vienna talks between Iran and P4+1 by the prime minister of the Israeli regime on Thursday.

"As #ViennaTalks advances, Israeli regime shows its true color again, calling for immediate halt of negotiations," Saeed Kahtibzadeh, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said in a tweet in response to the call for an immediate halt to the Vienna talks by the prime minister of the Israeli regime earlier today.

Raeisi extends congratulations to Laos on 46th National Day

Iranian President Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi sent a message to the president of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith to congratulate him on the 46th National Day of his country.

In the message, Raeisi expressed his hope that through the joint efforts of the high-ranking officials of the two countries, the two nations will withness increasing expansion of relations in all areas of mutual interest.

Iranian, Austrian deputy FMs stress expansion of trade ties

Mehdi Safari, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy held a meeting with Austrian diplomat Peter Launsky-Tieffentha in Vienna to stress the necessity of implementing bilateral trade agreements.

Mehdi Safari, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy, who is accompanying the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna, held a meeting with Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs in Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of Austria on Thursday.

Ghaani advises US to get out of areas adjacent to Iran soon

The IRGC Quds Force commander Esmaeil Ghaani has advised the Americans to ‌"get out of the geography around Iran" ‌otherwise they will be expelled in a more shameful way than their experience in Afghanistan.

"We tell Americans that you still have time to leave the geography around us in humiliation, otherwise you will be expelled from all this geography worse than what you experienced in Afghanistan," IRGC Quds Force commander Esmaeil Gha'ani said during a ceremony held to commemorate the martyrdom of one of IRGC commanders in Fars Province in southwest Iran on Thursday.

Top negotiator in Vienna:

Iran presents 2 drafts to P4+1 on sanctions, commitments

The delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Vienna handed over two documents on the removal of sanctions and the other on nuclear issues to the other negotiating parties, the top Iranian negotiator said.

A new round of talks between Iran and the P4+1 group (Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China) to remove the US illegal and oppressive sanctions against the Iranian people started in Vienna on Monday, December 29th.

Nations to get nowhere without diligence, patience: Leader

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has recently said that "no nation will get anywhere without diligence, struggling in the way of God and enduring hardships."

The following is the full text of the speech delivered on November 21, 2021, by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei in a meeting with the officials in charge of conducting the Martyrs of Ilam Commemoration Ceremony.

Trade resumes at border gate with Afghanistan after hiatus

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi Spokesman for Iranian customs administration (IRICA) said that trade at the Milak border crossing between Iran and Afghanistan resumed on Thursday after yesterday's incident.

Latifi said that as normalcy returned to the area where skirmishes between Iranian border guards and the Afghani side took place yesterday, the border trade at the Milak border crossing on the shared border between Iran and Afghanistan resumed on Thursday.

Iran intelligence forces dismantle arms trafficking team

The Iranian intelligence forces have dismantled an arms trafficking team in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

The Iranian intelligence ministry said in a statement on Thursday that an arms trafficking network whose members were trying to smuggle weapons through the southwestern borders of the province of Khuzestan in southwest Iran was identified and dismantled.

Iran reacts to IAEA report on launch of IR6 centrifuges

– Iran has reacted to a new report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the launch of advanced IR-6 centrifuges at Fordow, saying that the new move is going on under IAEA monitoring.

After the IAEA said on Wednesday, Iran has started producing enriched uranium with more efficient advanced centrifuges at its Fordow plant dug into a mountain, Mohammad Reza Ghaebi, who serves as the acting head of Iran's mission in the Austrian capital and Tehran's charge d'affaires there, commented that the report is nothing new and is "a routine technical updated report."

"Good deal within reach if the West shows good will": Iran FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that Iran is serious in the Vienna talks, adding that a good deal can be reached immediately if the West shows goodwill.

"ViennaTalks proceeding with seriousness and sanctions removal as fundamental priority," Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian posted on his Twitter account 3 days after the new talks between Iran and the remaining JCPOA participants known as the P4+1 in Vienna on Monday.

