Pres. Raeisi:

Neighboring countries, region top priority for Iran

President Raeisi Sat. described the promotion of cooperation with neighboring countries and the region as a top priority for his administration, adding that ECO can be effective in developing regional cooperation.

Speaking on Saturday evening before leaving for Turkmenistan to attend the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) on the objectives of the trip, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said, according to the President.ir that "The summit will be held in Turkmenistan with the theme of ‘Let us be together for a better future’ measures taken in the ECO will be reviewed and decisions will be made to develop cooperation for the future.”

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Turkmenistan capital Ashgabat on Saturday evening to attend the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Upon his arrival to Ashgabat, capital of Turkmenistan, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and his accompanying delegation were officially welcomed by Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

Iran finishes W Taekwondo Women's Open C'ships with 3 medals

The Iranian female taekwondo practitioners have finished the World Taekwondo Women's Open Championships after winning three medals on Saturday.

On the last day of the World Taekwondo Women's Open Championships on Saturday, Zahra Sheidaei of Iran in the final of under-57kg division defeated Russia's Margarita Blizniakova to bag the gold medal for her country.

Khaji, Pederson stress political solutions for Syria crisis

Iranian Foreign Minister's Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs held a phone conversation with the UN Special Envoy for Syria to discuss the latest developments with regard to Syria.

Iranian Foreign Minister's Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji and the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen discussed the latest developments in Syria, including the Syrian Constitutional Committee during a phone conversation on Saturday.

Iran beach volleyball team becomes vice-champion of Asia

Iran's national beach volleyball team lost to Australia in the final of the 2021 Asian Beach Volleyball Championship to become vice-champion of Asia.

The final of the 2021 Asian Sr Beach Volleyball Championships was held between Iran and Australia in Thailand's Phuket on Saturday.

AEOI chief warns Zionist regime of threatening Iran

Head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami warned the Zionist regime of their threats towards Iran.

Mohammad Eslami in an interview with Al-Masirah said that the Zionist regime should notice its poor capability in the first place before threatening Iranian nuclear sites.

AEOI chief went on to say that in its national strategy, Iran has never sought and will not seek to acquire nuclear weapons, noting that the country acts in accordance with the standards and the framework of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Construction of Besat heavy submarine to start soon

Iran’s Army Navy Force Commander said that Iran has the highest capability and potential, equipped with the most modern technology in the field of operation, submarines and heavy- and light-destroyers in different classes.

Today, lifting or imposing sanctions in the military field has no value for Iranian people, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani Iran’s Army Navy Force Commander said.

Iranian students shine at 2021 IOAA scientific competitions

The Iranian students won 9 medals and an honorary diploma in the 2021 International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA).

The Iranian students won 2 gold, 5 silver, 2 bronze medals and an honorary diploma in the 2021 International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA).

At the head of a high-ranking political delegation, Iranian President left Tehran for Ashgabat, capital of Turkmenistan on Saturday evening to attend Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit which will be held on Sunday.

Iranian ports organization:

42m tons of goods loaded/unloaded in last 3 months at ports

Data released by the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran show that 42 million tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at Iranian ports during the first 3 months after the 13th Iranian government took the office in August.

Deputy of planning and resource management of Ministry of Roads and Urban Development said that 28,000,000 tons of non-oil products and the rest 14,000,000 tons of oil-products were loaded or unloaded at the Iranian ports during the first 3 months after the 13th Iranian government took the office in August.

Implications of Iran’s Membership in SCO

Full membership of Iran in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was approved by the coalition’s members on 17 September 2021.

Full membership of Iran in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was approved by the coalition’s members on 17 September 2021 during the bloc’s summit in Tajikistan’s Dushanbe after almost 15 years when Iran started its membership as an observer in 2005.

Police confiscate 125 kg of narcotics in Kermanshah

The commander of Kermanshah police announced the confiscation of 125 kilograms of grass in this province.

Chief of Kermanshah Province Police Brigadier General Ali Akbar Javidan broke the news on Saturday, saying that following comprehensive intelligence operations, anti-narcotics police busted 125 kg of grass in this province.

Iran, Lebanon discuss expansion of academic cooperation

– Iranian Cultural Attaché to Lebanon Abbas Khamehyar met and held talks with the new-appointed dean of Lebanese University Bassam Badran to discuss the expansion of the academic and research cooperation.

During the meeting, the two sides explored various ways of expanding scientific, academic and research cooperation between Iranian and Lebanese universities.

