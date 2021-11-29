Iran, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan ink deal to swap gas

Islamic Republic of Iran, Turkmenistan and Republic of Azerbaijan signed a trilateral gas swap deal in Ashgabat, capital of Turkmenistan, on Sunday in the presence of presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan.

No cases of Omicron has been detected in Iran: minister

The Iranian health minister said that the new variant of Covid-19 has not yet been detected in the country to date, while another official warned that it is highly possible that Omicron will enter the country in the future.

Bahram Einollahi, the minister of health of Iran made the remarks on Sunday while talking to reporters on the newly identified coronavirus variant Omicron.

"Fortunately, no case of newly identified coronavirus variant has been reported in Iran to date, and yesterday the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus announced a travel ban for nationals of six countries," he said.

Raeisi, Aliyev meet on sidelines of ECO summit

President Ebrahim Raeisi held a bilateral meeting with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the 15th ECO Summit in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan on Sunday afternoon.

Raeisi in ECO summit:

Iran accords priority to economic coop. with neighbors

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said that Iran considers special priority to economic cooperation with Asian countries, especially its neighbors in South Asia, West Asia, Central Asia and the Caucasus.

Speaking at the 15th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit in Ashgabat on Sunday, Iranian President Raeisi said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran considers a special priority for economic cooperation and partnership with Asian countries, especially its neighbours in South Asia, West Asia, Central Asia and the Caucasus."

Ulyanov says positive atmosphere in Vienna ahead of talks

Diplomat Mikhail Ulyanov has told Russian media that attitudes in Vienna are positive ahead of the Monday meeting between Iran and P4+1 on the removal of sanctions.

Russia's Permanent Representative for Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov has told Ria Novosti that there is an atmosphere in Vienna ahead of talks between Iran and P4+1 on the removal of sanctions.

Iranian negotiators meet with EU, Russia, China diplomats

Iran's negotiating team, led by Ali Bagheri Kani, held bilateral and trilateral meetings in Vienna on Sunday with the diplomatic delegations of Russia, China as well as the EU.

"The Iranian team arrived on Saturday in Vienna and started meetings which continued on Sunday at an expert level with the heads of the Russian and Chinese negotiating teams, as well as the EU Coordinator Enrique Mora," the acting head of Iran's Mission in the IAEA Board of Governors Mohammad Reza Ghaebithe said.

Amir-Abdollahian meets with ECO Secretary-General in Ashgabat

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has held a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Khosro Nazeri, on the sidelines of the 15th ECO meeting.

Pres. Raeisi leaves Ashgabat for Tehran

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi left Ashgabat, capital of Turkmenistan, for Tehran on Sunday evening after a one-day visit and participating in Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit.

Iranian Khwarizmi, Iraqi Halabja universities sign MoU

Presidents of Iranian Kharazmi University and Iraqi Halabja University in the Kurdistan region signed an agreement to exchange students and develop scientific cooperation.

Azizollah Habibi, president of Kharazmi university held a virtual meeting with the head of Iraqi Kurdistan's Halabja University and signed an agreement. Also, the managers of the international affairs of the two universities were among the attendees of the meeting.

East Azarbaijan non-oil exports hits $887.8m in 7 months

Head of East Azarbaijan Industry, Mine and Trade Organization Gholamali Rasti said that the export of non-products from the northwestern province hit $887.8 million which accounts for 3.3% of Iran’s total exports.

US Navy claims has rescued 2 Iran seamen in Sea of Oman

The US Navy has rescued two Iranian seamen who had been adrift for eight days on a fishing boat in the Sea of Oman, media cited a statement on Sunday.

"A US Navy vessel rescued two Iranian mariners (on Saturday) from a fishing vessel after it was adrift for eight days in the Sea of Oman," the US Naval Forces Central Command, or NAVCENT, said in a statement cited by France 24.

Iranian president congratulates Mauritania on National Day

President Ebrahim Raeisi sent congratulations to President of Mauritania Cheikh Mohamed El Ghazouani on the anniversary of his country's National Day.

In his message on Sunday, the Iranian president expressed his hope that in the light of the great capacities and capabilities of both countries, there will be an increasing expansion of cooperation.

"I sincerely congratulate you and the people of your country on the occasion of the National Day of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania," President Raeisi's message read.

President Raeisi meets Uzbek counterpart in Ashgabat

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi met his Uzbek counterpart on the sidelines of the 15th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit in Ashgabat.

Iran’s foreign trade value at $63bn in 8 months: IRICA chief

Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF) put the country’s foreign trade value in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Nov. 22) at $63 billion.

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) and Deputy Economy Minister Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi made the remarks on Sunday, saying that Iran’s foreign trade in this period hit $63 billion, showing a 42 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

HR council head:

Iran to announce scientists' assassination case verdict soon

Secretary of Iranian Judiciary's Human Rights Council said the verdict on the four cases of assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists will be announced soon.

Tehran prosecutor's office has put on its agenda the adjudication of the cases of the nuclear scientists' assassination, said Kazem Gharibabadi on Sunday on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh martyrdom.

1st VP felicitates Mauritania on National Day

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber congratulated Mauritania’s National Day to the country's Prime Minister Mohamed Ould Bilal.

In a message issued on Sunday, Mokhber felicitated the Mauritanian Prime Minister, government, and people on the National Day.

JCPOA Joint commission meeting to be held in Coburg Hotel

Deputy Permanent Representative of Iran to the Vienna-based International Organizations said that the joint commission meeting of JCPOA will be held tomorrow, at the Coburg Hotel in Vienna.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister and top negotiator, top negotiator arrived in Vienna yesterday, Mohammad Reza Ghaebi, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the International Organizations in Vienna said.

