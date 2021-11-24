Reaching an agreement with IAEA ‘possible’: Amir-Abdollahian

In a tweet on Wed., Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Iranian Foreign Minister wrote, “In cordial, frank & fruitful talks, @rafaelmgrossi & I reached good agreements on continuing cooperation. Yet, to work out a text, we need work on a few words. Agreement is possible.”

“Politicization of technical matters is unproductive. To finalize text, a meeting to be held soon,” he added.

It should be noted that Spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi referred to yesterday’s visit of IAEA chief to Iran and said that Iran and IAEA reached a general agreement on how to pursue issues of interest and agreed to consult on completing framework and details to continue cooperation.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a virtual conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi about his talks with IAEA Chief Grossi said that an agreement in principle has been reached with IAEA to resolve technical problems during this visit and we are following up on the issuance of a joint statement as soon as possible."

The Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi traveled to Tehran for the second time in about two and a half months on Tue. Nov. 23 and met with Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Head Mohammad Eslami and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Iranian Foreign Minister for the first time.

During a meeting with visiting IAEA Chief Grossi on Tue., Amir- Abdollahian stressed the serious will of the Islamic Republic of Iran to establish constructive interaction with IAEA within the framework of the Safeguards Agreement and expressed hope that mutual trust and cooperation would be further strengthened during the IAEA Director General's visit.

Iranian foreign minister also stressed importance of Agency's technical, professional and impartial work and need to ignore and rebuff foreign political pressures.

MA/FNA14000903000943