Hard to foresee how long Vienna talks will last: Ulyanov

In a tweet on Monday, Russia's Permanent Representative for Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov, who heads the Russian delegation in JCPOA Joint Commission meeting, wrote, "There’s still a chance to restore the JCPOA. It’s hard to foresee how long the Vienna talks will last.

"We will have to wait until #Iran returns to Vienna and listen to its position first," he added.

In another tweet, the Russian diplomat said, “My cautious assessment below made one week before the resumption of the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA must be supplemented with one phrase: the negotiators are obliged to succeed taking into account that the stakes are very high."

Negotiations on the resumption of implementation of JCPOA and lifting of cruel and inhumane US sanctions against Iran are scheduled to take place on November 29 in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

There were some speculations that the talks might be postponed due to global quarantine in Austria due to the spread of COVID-19, but European Union, as the coordinator of the meetings, confirmed that the talks would be pursued as a scheduled date.

So far, six rounds of talks have been held in Vienna between Iran and the P4+1 Group with indirect involvement of the United States which have produced no result.

Iran’s top nuclear negotiator and Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani stated in an interview with Al-Jazeera on Monday, "We must focus on the seriousness of Vienna talks. Our focus is on lifting oppressive US sanctions and the United States has no choice but to accept new reality on the nuclear deal.”

Iran, as a responsible country, has repeatedly stated that it will return to fulfilling its obligations under JCPOA if all US sanctions are lifted in a verifiable manner.

