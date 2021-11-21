Ulyanov comments on upcoming visit of IAEA chief to Iran

"On November 22-23 the #IAEA Director-General will pay a visit to Tehran," Russia's Permanent Representative for Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said in a tweet on Sunday in reference to the previously announced later this week's visit of UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi to Tehran to hold meetings with Iranian officials.

"It will be a good opportunity for the Agency and the new authorities in Iran to establish closer contacts and cooperation on issues of common interest," Ulyanov added in his post.

The Russian diplomat further said, "We wish the two sides to have productive discussions!"

The visit by Grossi is taking place ahead of the start of Vienna talks on the removal of the sanctions on Iran on November 29.

The last time that the IAEA chief visited Iran was in September.

Last week, the spokesman of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said that Grossi will visit Iran later this week on Monday and he will hold meetings with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and the head of the Iranian atomic energy organization (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami.

