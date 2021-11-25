Iran to continue cooperation with IAEA: AEOI spox

In a televised interview and in reaction to the remarks of IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi, Kamalvandi said, "Given that our issues had different components, there were a lot of issues. In themeantime, there was very little time and he (Grossi) travelled to Iran just ahead of meeting of IAEA’s Board of Governors, we could not finish all the issues and have a conclusion, so it was left for the future.”

AEOI spokesman pointed out,"Our interactions and cooperation with IAEA continue and ad will follow up on the matter in the coming days and weeks.

Kamalvandi pointed out that there are various issues between us and the IAEA with the safeguards issues at the top, adding "We should have had a timeline and determine a framework, prioritizing the work, most of it was done, even until the last minute and on the way to the airport we tried to finish the work, however part of the work remained, because we insisted on some of our stances and views."

MA/5360306