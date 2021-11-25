Iran FM voices concern over recent conflict in Caucasus

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian voiced concern about the recent military conflict in Caucasus region and called for restraint and respect for territorial integrity.

During the phone talk, the two sides discussed various issues including bilateral relations, economic cooperation between the two countries and Joint Economic Commission, Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit, and regional and international developments.

Iranian foreign minister described relations between the two countries ‘solid and moving forward’ and called for expansion and development of bilateral relations in various fields.

Iran’s top diplomat expressed satisfaction with the growing trend of relations between the two countries in recent months and stressed the importance of developing cooperation in political and economic fields.

Armenian foreign minister, for his part, pointed to the proposed roadmap for relations between Iran and Armenia which was emphasized during his recent visit to Tehran and announced that Armenia is ready to hold a joint economic commission and expand trade relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Mirzoyan praised position of the Islamic Republic of Iran on respecting territorial integrity of countries and considered it ‘important’.

While emphasizing Yerevan's determination to fully promote relations with Iran in all areas, he invited Iranian counterpart to visit Armenia.

MA/5360317