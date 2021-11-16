Iran urges for restraint amid new Azeri-Armenian conflict

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh stressed the need for the two countries to respect internationally recognized borders and called on them to resolve their differences through dialogue and peaceful means.

Khatibzadeh described the current tensions as dangerous for the gradual process of achieving peace and progress in the region and said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran like in the past, is ready to assist the sides to resolve disputes and establish stability and security in the region."

Armenia's eastern border with Azerbaijan has witnessed a new round of escalating tensions between the two countries while they accuse each other of violations, Russia's Interfax news agency reported, quoting the Armenian parliament.

Interfax also reported that the Armenian Ministry of Defense announced today that 12 Armenian soldiers had been captured by the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan stated in a separate statement that it blames Armenia for the deliberate escalation of tensions on the border between the two countries.

Earlier, the Armenian Defense Ministry said that the situation on the eastern border of the country had been very tense since 4 pm (local time).

KI/Spox