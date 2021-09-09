Iran-UAE FMs hold phone call to discuss bilateral relations

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates made a phone call to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to offer his congratulations to the new top Iranian diplomat on his new post as the Iranian foreign minister.

The UAE Foreign Minister reviewed the previous meetings between Iranian and UAE officials and the history of friendship between the two countries and emphasized the good relations between the two neighboring countries.

The Iranian Foreign Minister, for his part, stressed the strong and stable relations between the two countries.

Amir-Abdollahian reviewed the developments in the region and described the consultations between the two countries on bilateral, regional and international issues as important.

Referring to his recent meeting with UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the top Iranian diplomat stressed the positive attitude of the two countries' leaders in supporting the development of relations between the two countries.

KI/Nasim Online