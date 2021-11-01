Iran, China dep. FMs discuss US sanctions in phone call

"In a fruitful and cordial telephone conversation with China's Assistant Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, I appreciated China's positive stance and constructive engagement," Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs said in posts on his Twitter account in Farsi on Monday.

"Iran and China, as trustworthy partners, share a common stance on the illegality of US unilateral sanctions and the importance of the rule of law in international relations," the deputy foreign minister added.

"The removal of sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities and third parties and the guarantees that they [the sanctions] are not repeated was emphasized," he further noted.

The senior Iranian diplomat added, "Consultations between the two sides on a range of issues, especially on the international stage, will continue in the future."

KI/FNA14000810000745