Tehran, Bangkok to strengthen coop. in urban issues

Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani met and held talks with the Ambassador of Thai to Iran Vera Vera Wat Pong Pra Papant on Wednesday to discuss issues of mutual interests.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views in the field of urban issues including the plan for launching an electronic motorcycle project in the metropolis Tehran province.

The Mayor of Tehran pointed to the satisfactory situation of Thailand as a successful country in East Asia, saying that Iran attaches great importance to boosting its relations with this Asian country in the relevant field.

Zakani pointed to the electrification of vehicles in Thailand especially in the field of motorcycles and stated that the two countries of Iran and Thailand can share experiences in this regard.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Tehran Mayor put the number of active motorcycles in metropolis Tehran at more than three million, stating that it is very important for the country to move towards electrifying the motorcycle in the country in line with alleviating air pollution in the country.

Turning to the proposal of the Thai ambassador for the construction of Friendship Garden in Tehran, Zakani reiterated, “We try to strengthen and broaden cultural relations with other countries and for this reason, we call for construction of a garden in Bangkok entitled “Garden of Friendship” for the two nations in order to pave the suitable way for enhancing relations between the two countries.”

Thai envoy to Tehran, for his part, stated that his country is interested in broadening its relations with Iran on relevant issues.

Turning to the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Iran and Thailand, the ambassador said that a garden entitled “Garden of Friendship” can be constructed in Tehran.

The Thai envoy to Iran also said that he will make all his utmost effort for strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

