Iran, Thailand stress developing trade-economic coop.

Thai Ambassador to Iran Worawoot Pang Prapapant met and held talks with the Chief of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Alireza Payman-Pak at the venue of the Organization in Tehran on Monday evening.

During the meeting, TPOI chief expressed that his Organization is ready to hold Iran-Thailand Joint Economic Cooperation Commission and stressed that this Economic Commission will help develop trade ties between the two countries of Iran and Thailand to a great extent.

The two countries of Iran and Thailand enjoy high capacities that can boost trade and economic cooperation optimally, Payman-Pak said and added that planning for dispatching trade delegations and setting up a Working Group to pursue the relevant issues must be taken into serious consideration between the officials of the two countries.

He went on to say that bartering deal is one of the methods for developing trade activities between the two countries, adding that Islamic Republic of Iran is currently cooperating with the countries of Russia, India, Bulgaria, Oman and Pakistan using the bartering deal in line with enhancing bilateral trade.

The ambassador of Thailand to Iran, for his turn, welcomed the proposal of Iran for holding joint economic cooperation commission between the two countries and said that holding joint economic cooperation commission will significantly help boost bilateral trade.

MA/FNA14010704000575