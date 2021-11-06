Iran, Azerbaijan FMs stress expanding coop. in phone call

According to the official website of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has held talks with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhoun Bayramov on the phone over issues of mutual interest.

Bayramov first asked how Amir Abdollahian was after the Iranian foreign minister tested positive for Covid. The Azeri foreign minister wished Amir Abdollahian a fast recovery from the disease.

The Iranian foreign minister referred to brotherhood and close relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, saying ill-wishers who do not want good Tehran and Baku ties had become active following the recent misunderstandings between the two neighbors. He added that thanks to the prudence of officials of both sides, Iran and Azerbaijan resolved their differences. He added, “We now can move toward further expanding bilateral cooperation”.

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister also noted that others should not be allowed to take advantage of differences between Tehran and Baku. Bayramov underscored that any dispute must be resolved on brotherly terms and amicably. He also said Baku is ready to deepen ties with Tehran in all areas.

The two foreign ministers also spoke of bilateral trade relations and the appointment of representatives for a joint economic commission.

Amir Abdollahian noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports regional talks in the format of 3+3 or other formats and believes regional problems can be resolved using regional mechanisms.

Meanwhile, the Azeri FM Jeyhoun Bayramov tweeted on phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, saying that the two diplomats had reiterated their commitment to further development of bilateral cooperation and contribution to peace and prosperity in the region.

KI/MFA