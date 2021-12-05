Raeisi expresses hope Iran, Thailand to expand relations

In a message sent to the King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn, Raeisi congratulated the National Day of the country to him and the Thai people.

"I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Highness and the people of your country on the National Day of the Kingdom of Thailand and the birthday of your late father," Raeis said.

"I hope that the historical and strong relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Thailand, which have valuable dimensions, will continue to deepen and expand in the interests of the people of the two countries in all fields," he added.

He also wished the King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn health and success and the people of Thailand prosperity and felicity.

