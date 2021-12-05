  1. Politics
Dec 5, 2021, 12:00 PM

Raeisi expresses hope Iran, Thailand to expand relations

Raeisi expresses hope Iran, Thailand to expand relations

TEHRAN, Dec. 05 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi expressed hope that the historical and strong relations between Iran and Thailand will continue to deepen and expand in the interests of the people of the two countries in all fields.

In a message sent to the King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn, Raeisi congratulated the National Day of the country to him and the Thai people. 

"I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Highness and the people of your country on the National Day of the Kingdom of Thailand and the birthday of your late father," Raeis said.

"I hope that the historical and strong relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Thailand, which have valuable dimensions, will continue to deepen and expand in the interests of the people of the two countries in all fields," he added. 

He also wished the King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn health and success and the people of Thailand prosperity and felicity.

ZZ/5367937

News Code 181410
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181410/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News