Nov 23, 2021, 12:52 PM

4 Iraqi military forces killed, injured in ISIL attack

TEHRAN, Nov. 23 (MNA) – Iraqi sources reported that 1 military force was killed and 3 others were injured in ISIL terrorist attack on Diyala Governorate, eastern Iraq.

The terrorist group of ISIL attacked some areas in the southeast of Baqubah in Diyala Province on Monday, Killing 1 military force and injuring 3 others, an Iraqi security official said.

The security official went on to say that ISIL forces have attacked one of the checkpoints of the Iraqi Army in the southeast of Baquba.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

