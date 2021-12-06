ISIL terrorists attack village in south Kirkuk in Iraq

Iraqi sources reported that ISIL terrorists attacked a village in southern Kirkuk located in northern Iraq, Al-Ahad News reported.

According to the report, ISIL terrorists attacked the village of “Lahiban” in southern Kirkuk.

Iraqi sources also reported that houses of the village were set on fire by remnants of the ISIL terrorist group.

On the other hand, news sources reported that ISIL terrorists attacked Peshmerga forces in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, leaving several people dead and wounded.

Remnants of ISIL terrorists often carry out terrorist acts in different parts of Iraq, which Iraqi security forces and army as well as Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, forces counter them in different parts of Iraq, the report added.

MA/5368595