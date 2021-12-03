  1. World
Dec 3, 2021, 8:15 PM

Iraqi army detains three ISIL Takfiri elements in Nineveh

TEHRAN, Dec. 03 (MNA) – Iraqi army forces identified and arrested three ISIL Takfiri elements following the large-scale operation launched against ISIL terrorists in Mosul city, Iraq’s Nineveh province on Friday.

The series of counter-terrorist operations of Iraqi army forces still are ongoing in different parts of the country, Baghdad Al-Youm reported.

Iraqi forces launched new widespread operations against ISIL Takfiri elements in Mosul city in Nineveh province.

According to the report, Iraqi army forces pounded positions of Takfiri terrorists during the operation. Security sources stated that three ISIL Takfiri elements were identified and detained in this operation.

This is while that Iraqi security forces recently discovered a large quantity of weapons belonging to ISIL Takfiris during a large-scale operation in Saladin Governorate.

Following the security developments in Iraq, a number of ISIL terrorist elements recently tried to infiltrate areas of Diyala province, but the timely intervention of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, forces prevented them from achieving their malicious goal.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
