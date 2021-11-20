Iraq PMU launches new operation in Al Anbar

Joint Iraqi forces have launched a military and security operation today morning for hunting remnants of ISIL terrorists in eastern parts of Al Anbar Province.

PMU declared in a statement that it has launched the military and security operation with the participation of the 2nd and 7th PMU brigades to clear ISIL elements in the eastern part of the province.

This statement announces the goal of this operation perusing the remnant of ISIL terrorist group, destruction of their movements and restoring complete security in the region.

In recent months and weeks in the wake of the terrorists' movements, Iraqi military forces specifically PMU forces have carried out several operations in the conflicting areas for clearing the remnant of ISIL group in east, north, west and central regions of this country and these operations are underway.

While Iraq declared victory in 2017 over the ISIL, the remnants of the terrorist group are still operating in some provinces across Iraq.

The Governorates of Diyala, Saladin, Baghdad, Kirkuk, Nineveh, and Al Anbar are the main areas in Iraq where ISIL movements and terrorist operations against military forces and civilians are taking place.

JB/IRN84548402