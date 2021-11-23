Iraqi army launches massive operation against ISIL

In a statement on Tuesday, the Iraq Joint Operations Command said that the first phase of Operation Thunder has ended and the second phase began on Tuesday throughout Iraq in different provinces.

The statement added that the reconnaissance and combat units with widespread coverage of the Iraqi Army Air Force conducted the first phase of the operation.

According to the report, the combat, reconnaissance, intelligent-security and support units are taking part in the second phase of Thunder Operation.

The Joint Operations Command also pointed out that that the operation aims to identify and chase terrorist elements, prevent any insecurity and infiltration of terrorists, destruction of terrorists’ hideouts as well as clear unstable areas from the remnant of the ISIL terrorists.

