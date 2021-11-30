Iraqi army arrests four ISIL terrorists in Al Anbar

The series of counter-terrorist operations of Iraqi army forces are still ongoing in different parts of the country. Iraqi forces launched a new operation against ISIL Takfiri terrorists in Anbar province, Baghdad Al Youm reported.

According to the report, Iraqi army forces pounded positions of ISIL Takfiri terrorists during the operation.

Iraqi security sources announced that they identified and detained a number of four ISIL Takfiri terrorists in a large-scale operation in Al Anbar province.

This is while that Iraqi security forces recently discovered large quantities of rockets belonging to ISIL Takfiri terrorists during a large-scale operation in the Saladin Governorate.

Following the security developments in Iraq, a number of ISIL terrorist elements recently tried to infiltrate areas of Diyala province, but the timely intervention of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, forces prevented them from achieving their goal.

