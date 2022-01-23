  1. World
US logistics convoy comes under attack in Al Diwaniyah

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – Iraqi news sources reported that a US military logistics convoy was targeted in Al Diwaniyah on Sunday.

Iraqi sources reported Sunday that a US military logistics convoy was targeted in Al Diwaniyah, the capital city of Iraq's Al-Qadisiyyah Governorate.

According to the report, no group has so far claimed responsibility for targeting the US military logistics convoy.

Recently, several roadside bombs exploded in the path of a US military logistics convoy in Dhi Qar and Al Anbar provinces.

In recent months, US logistics convoys have been repeatedly targeted in various parts of Iraq.

However, the Americans continue to evade adherence to the Iraqi parliament's resolution to leave the country as soon as possible

